Charges upgraded against suspect arrested in connection to dead woman found in box at Houston apartment complex

Miguel Angel Moreno, 60
Miguel Angel Moreno, 60(Houston Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - New charges have been filed against the suspect in connection to the death of a deceased woman found in a box.

Miguel Angel Moreno, 60, is now charged with murder in the 262nd State District Court. 

Moreno was previously charged with tampering with evidence in connection to the death of a female at about 2:45 p.m. April 17 in the 7003 Bissonnet Street.

The identity of the victim and her cause of death are pending notification to family members by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

A preliminary investigation indicated a male took the box out of his apartment and wheeled it through the complex in a hand cart.

