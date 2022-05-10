Advertisement

Cuba hotel blast toll rises to 42 — most hotel workers

A Cuban hotel was severely damaged after a massive explosion.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAVANA (AP) — The elegant Hotel Saratoga was supposed to reopen Tuesday after a two-year pandemic break. Instead, it’s a day of mourning for the 42 people known to have died in an explosion that ripped apart the building and of searching for yet more victims.

A spokesman for the hotel company says experts estimate that 80% of the hotel was damaged by Friday’s explosion, which hurled tons of concrete chunks into streets just a block from the country’s Capitol and seriously harmed neighboring structures.

Fifty-one people were working to get the hotel ready for its re-inauguration and 23 of them are among the dead. Three workers remain missing.

