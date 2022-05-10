Advertisement

Dallas mayor believes city should be home to 2nd NFL team

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says he would like to see Dallas versus Dallas in the Super Bowl one day and is pitching the idea of South Dallas becoming home to an NFL team from the American Football Conference.

The Dallas Cowboys, who play in Arlington and are headquartered in Frisco, play in the league’s National Football Conference.

“We need an AFC team that plays in Southern Dallas. It would never want for a fan base or attendance or support from the City of Dallas. Who wouldn’t want to see a Dallas versus Dallas Super Bowl…in the City of Dallas?” Johnson asked on Twitter.

Johnson tweeted his comments in response to a tweet from the NFL on CBS Twitter account. The network asked its followers, “If the NFL announced a new expansion team, what city do you think most deserves it?”

“The answer is Dallas. Why? We are about to pass the Chicago metro and become the #3 metro in the US, which would make us the largest US metro WITHOUT 2 teams. Football is king here. Dallas needs an expansion team and we would be able to sustain 2 NFL teams better than LA or NY,” Mayor Johnson tweeted.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco Police identify woman shot, killed overnight; shooter at large
The deadly shootout at the Waco Twin Peaks led to the unprecedented arrest of 177 people. In...
Appeals court reinstates civil rights lawsuits of dozens of bikers arrested in 2015 Twin Peaks shootout
Police officers dispatched to the store learned the suspect demanded money, threatened the bank...
FBI investigating aggravated bank robbery inside Waco Walmart
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl

Latest News

McLennan Softball punches ticket to national tournament
MCC softball
McLennan Softball punches ticket to national tournament
Classroom Champions: Troy's Graycee Mosley
Troy
Classroom Champions: Troy’s Graycee Mosley