Fort Hood celebrates ‘Lemonade Day’

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) -Yellow was all over Fort Hood neighborhoods during the weekend of May 7-8.

Lemonade Day was celebrated with kids behind their own lemonade business where they each showed their own stands and versions of lemonade.

Star Wars and Dr. Suess themed stands (Courtesy Photo)

Lemonade Day is a free educational program designed to introduce children to entrepreneurship.

First National Bank Texas and Fort Hood National Bank introduced Lemonade Day to the Fort Hood Area community in the spring of 2010.

“Our mission is to help today’s youth become the business leaders, social advocates, community volunteers and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow...one lemonade stand at a time,” said the community statement.

Lemonade Stands (Courtesy Photo)

