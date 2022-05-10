Advertisement

Fort Hood celebrates ‘Lemonade Day’

Lemonade Day participants
Lemonade Day participants(Courtesy Photo)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) -Yellow was all over Fort Hood neighborhoods during the weekend of May 7-8.

Lemonade Day was celebrated with kids behind their own lemonade business where they each showed their own stands and versions of lemonade.

Star Wars and Dr. Suess themed stands
Star Wars and Dr. Suess themed stands(Courtesy Photo)

Lemonade Day is a free educational program designed to introduce children to entrepreneurship.

First National Bank Texas and Fort Hood National Bank introduced Lemonade Day to the Fort Hood Area community in the spring of 2010.

“Our mission is to help today’s youth become the business leaders, social advocates, community volunteers and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow...one lemonade stand at a time,” said the community statement.

Lemonade Stands
Lemonade Stands(Courtesy Photo)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco Police identify woman shot, killed overnight; shooter at large
The deadly shootout at the Waco Twin Peaks led to the unprecedented arrest of 177 people. In...
Appeals court reinstates civil rights lawsuits of dozens of bikers arrested in 2015 Twin Peaks shootout
Police officers dispatched to the store learned the suspect demanded money, threatened the bank...
FBI investigating aggravated bank robbery inside Waco Walmart
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl

Latest News

Methamphetamine in a tire.
El Paso Customs and Border officers seize narcotics, arrest 30 fugitives
Investigators in Bell County arrested Marchea Latonya Brooks, 40, one of two suspects in the...
Woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars in meat from Temple H-E-B arrested
Ramon Escobar, 50
Serial killer admits to murder of aunt and uncle in Houston in 2018
Miguel Angel Moreno, 60
Charges against suspect upgraded after woman’s body is found in box at Houston apartment