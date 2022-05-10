Advertisement

McLennan Softball punches ticket to national tournament

By Darby Brown
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The seventh-ranked McLennan Softball squad claimed the Region V North Tournament Championship this afternoon in Weatherford, punching its ticket to the NJCAA Division I National Championship in Yuma, Arizona May 24-28. 

Temple took game one 7-4 to force the deciding game two.

McLennan dominated game two, rolling to a 6-0 shut-out victory with Hailey Hudson in the circle. Hudson allowed just one hit in seven innings while striking out five. 

McLennan advances to the national tournament for the first time since 2016.

