Midway High School alum Kramer Robertson now a Major League Baseball player after Cardinals pick up his contract

This is a 2022 photo of Kramer Robertson of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. This image...
This is a 2022 photo of Kramer Robertson of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. This image reflects the St. Louis Cardinals active roster Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Jupiter Fla., when this image was taken.(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway High School Alum Kramer Robertson, the son of former Baylor Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey, is now officially a Major League Baseball player after the St. Louis Cardinals picked up his minor league contract.

Robertson will wear number 35, the team announced on Twitter.

He was most recently playing for the Memphis Redbirds, the AAA affiliate of the Cardinals.

Robertson, 27, was the Cardinals’ fourth round draft selection out of LSU in 2017 and has a .380 OBP with 3 HR and 6 SB in 23 games for Memphis this season.

“You’ve worked your whole life for this moment. Live it up. Proud of you!” Mulkey tweeted after learning of the news.

The Twitter account for Mulkey’s LSU Women’s Basketball team tweeted a video of the coach playing catch with her son many years ago.

“From Kim Mulkey throwing you pitches on the driveway to a College World Series with LSU, to getting the call-up to the Cardinals, You’ve earned this! Congratulations, Kramer,” the tweet states.

