Midway High School alum Kramer Robertson now a Major League Baseball player after Cardinals pick up his contract

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway High School Alum Kramer Robertson, the son of former Baylor Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey, is now officially a Major League Baseball player after the St. Louis Cardinals picked up his minor league contract.

Robertson will wear number 35, the team announced on Twitter.

We have selected the contract of INF Kramer Robertson from Memphis (AAA).



SS Paul DeJong has been optioned to Memphis (AAA).



Robertson will wear number 35. pic.twitter.com/Z9N7iWNIkd — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 10, 2022

He was most recently playing for the Memphis Redbirds, the AAA affiliate of the Cardinals.

Robertson, 27, was the Cardinals’ fourth round draft selection out of LSU in 2017 and has a .380 OBP with 3 HR and 6 SB in 23 games for Memphis this season.

“You’ve worked your whole life for this moment. Live it up. Proud of you!” Mulkey tweeted after learning of the news.

The Twitter account for Mulkey’s LSU Women’s Basketball team tweeted a video of the coach playing catch with her son many years ago.

“From Kim Mulkey throwing you pitches on the driveway to a College World Series with LSU, to getting the call-up to the Cardinals, You’ve earned this! Congratulations, Kramer,” the tweet states.

From @KimMulkey throwing you pitches on the driveway to a College World Series with @LSUbaseball to getting the call-up to the @Cardinals... You've earned this!



Congratulations, @KramerR3 👊 https://t.co/M3h3s1X1oL pic.twitter.com/3YiJpLqL2k — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) May 10, 2022

