Collision near Belton High School forced police to divert traffic

Scene of the accident in the area of Lake Road and N. Loop 121
Scene of the accident in the area of Lake Road and N. Loop 121(Courtesy: Leeandra McLeod)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The area of Lake Road and N Loop 121 is once again open to motorists near Belton High School after police cleared the scene of a single-vehicle wreck.

The driver of a white SUV collided with a traffic signal shortly before 4 p.m. and sent it crashing into the street.

Officers were forced to re-route drivers as they cleared the scene. The wreckage was eventually removed at about 4:15 p.m.

A photo taken at the scene shows several people trying to help a person lying on the road next to the wrecked SUV.

The vehicle’s engine compartment is badly mangled.

Belton Police said the driver was transported to Baylor Scott & White with minor injuries.

