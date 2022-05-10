Collision near Belton High School forced police to divert traffic
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The area of Lake Road and N Loop 121 is once again open to motorists near Belton High School after police cleared the scene of a single-vehicle wreck.
The driver of a white SUV collided with a traffic signal shortly before 4 p.m. and sent it crashing into the street.
Officers were forced to re-route drivers as they cleared the scene. The wreckage was eventually removed at about 4:15 p.m.
A photo taken at the scene shows several people trying to help a person lying on the road next to the wrecked SUV.
The vehicle’s engine compartment is badly mangled.
Belton Police said the driver was transported to Baylor Scott & White with minor injuries.
Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.