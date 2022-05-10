Advertisement

South Carolina Judge denies bond on new charge for teen sentenced for sexual assault

Man threatened to bite off deputy’s finger during new arrest, report states
Bowen Turner
Bowen Turner(Gray)
By Katie Kamin
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg County teenager who pleaded guilty in a sexual assault case was arrested early Monday morning and threatened to bite off a deputy’s finger over a face mask requirement at the county detention center, deputies say.

Jail records show Bowen Turner, now 19-years-old, was arrested early Monday for disorderly conduct. A judge denied bond for Turner and he is scheduled to return to court on June 8. At the end of the hearing, Tuner interrupted the judge to say he had gotten a job and he “was trying his best.” He is required to get permission to leave the state and must appear in court as required.

An incident report states an Orangeburg deputy spotted a man staggering down North Road at approximately 11:44 p.m. Sunday. The deputy stopped the man, later identified as Turner, and approached him.

The deputy reported smelling “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” from the man’s breath.

An incident report states Turner initially said he was coming from a bar on North Road but quickly changed his answer to say he was coming from the woods.

“The deputy asked the offender if he was aware of his location, then he stated he was on Riverbank Drive, in which this deputy advised him he was on North Road,” the report states.

After being read his rights, Turner waived the rights and answered the deputy’s questions, the report states.

Deputies say Turner then said he had been at a bar on North Road near Lake Edisto Road and had consumed three alcoholic beverage which he purchased using his credit card despite being underage.

Upon arrival at the detention center, deputies told Turner he must wear a face mask as part of the jail’s COVID protocols.

The incident report states Turner told the deputy, “If you try to put that mask on me I will bite your f------ finger off.”

“He was then advised he was being recorded at that time,” the report states. “He then stated the mask could be placed on his face.”

In April, he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery as part of a deal with prosecutors.

READ MORE: Victim’s family asked to stop talking about SC sex assault case, It’s ruining accused man’s ‘bright future,’ court docs allege

He was previously facing two charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple other teenagers in multiple counties.

He was sentenced to five years of probation and was not required to register as a sex offender unless he violates probation during those five years.

