Advertisement

Summer Style Heat Holding On

By Brady Taylor
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The calendar says May, but the temperatures make it feel more like late June or early July. High’s will stay in the mid 90s for the rest of the workweek. We may see some storms pop up along the dry line across West Texas, but those storms will fall apart before making it into Central Texas. As we head into the weekend and into early next week temperatures will start to creep into the mid-to-upper 90s, and we will get close to seeing our first 100° day in the Waco-Temple-Killeen area.

We look to remain rain-free for the next week, but there are some possible rain chances moving back into the forecast for late next week.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco Police identify woman shot, killed overnight; shooter at large
The deadly shootout at the Waco Twin Peaks led to the unprecedented arrest of 177 people. In...
Appeals court reinstates civil rights lawsuits of dozens of bikers arrested in 2015 Twin Peaks shootout
Police officers dispatched to the store learned the suspect demanded money, threatened the bank...
FBI investigating aggravated bank robbery inside Waco Walmart
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl

Latest News

KWTX Fastcast Images
Triple-digit highs may be lurking next week
Sean's Tuesday Fastcast
KWTX Fastcast Images
Happy day after Father’s Day!
Sean's Monday Fastcast