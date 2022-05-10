Summer Style Heat Holding On

The calendar says May, but the temperatures make it feel more like late June or early July. High’s will stay in the mid 90s for the rest of the workweek. We may see some storms pop up along the dry line across West Texas, but those storms will fall apart before making it into Central Texas. As we head into the weekend and into early next week temperatures will start to creep into the mid-to-upper 90s, and we will get close to seeing our first 100° day in the Waco-Temple-Killeen area.

We look to remain rain-free for the next week, but there are some possible rain chances moving back into the forecast for late next week.

