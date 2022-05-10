Advertisement

Trial date set for Las Vegas man accused of putting 4-year-old boy in freezer

Brandon Lee Toseland
Brandon Lee Toseland(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A trial date has been set for the man accused of placing a 4-year-old boy in a freezer after he died.

Brandon Toseland is accused of killing Mason Dominguez and placing his body in a freezer in his garage in February. Toseland is also accused of abusing the child’s mother, including handcuffing her while she rode in the car with him. The mother reportedly passed notes to her daughter to inform the girl’s teachers of her captivity.

Toseland had a court hearing at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Clark County District Court. Judge Carli Kierny set Toseland’s trial date for Dec. 5. Toseland’s next court hearing is set for Nov. 29.

Toseland pleaded not guilty during a court hearing on May 6.

Police said the boy’s frozen body bore visible injuries of physical abuse. An indictment attributes his death to internal injuries, but the Clark County coroner’s office said Thursday that findings on a cause and manner of death are still pending.

The boy’s father died in January 2021. The mother told a grand jury that she and her two children moved into Toseland’s home two months later, that Toseland became possessive and controlling, and that she last saw the boy in December.

Authorities were alerted after the woman’s daughter gave the notes to her teacher. Police said they found Toseland in a vehicle with the boy’s mother, and handcuffs in the car.

A lawyer who represented the mother alleged that she was physically, sexually and emotionally abused by Toseland.

The woman filed a wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against Toseland in March. He responded last week with a counterclaim alleging the mother was aware the boy died in December and said she would help Toseland “preserve” the body.

The woman is not facing criminal charges in the boy’s death. Her attorney in the lawsuit, Lisa Rasmussen, characterized Toseland’s claims on Thursday as “fantastical.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

