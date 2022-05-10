Advertisement

Woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars in meat from Temple H-E-B arrested

Investigators in Bell County arrested Marchea Latonya Brooks, 40, one of two suspects in the theft of more than $2,000 in meat products from a Temple H-E-B on Friday, April 15.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators in Bell County arrested Marchea Latonya Brooks, 40, one of two suspects in the theft of more than $2,000 in meat products from a Temple H-E-B on Friday, April 15.

The other suspect in the case, Latonya Thomas, 53, is still wanted.

The alleged theft happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the store located in the 3000 block of S. 31 Street.

Police said a store employee initially noticed two women leaving the store with large quantities of unpaid meat products in a shopping cart.

Video footage obtained by KWTX shows a woman wearing an H-E-B shirt, in a parking lot, attempting to take back the shopping cart with meat products.

The suspect, however, continues to hold onto the cart and keeps loading meat products into the back of a white Chrysler 300 with paper plates 48632Z4.

The women were eventually able to get into the Chrysler 300 and are seen driving away.

“It was full of meat. A lot of meat,” said Gilberto Quintero, the man who recorded the footage from inside his car.

“Then they just drove off, like Bonnie and Clyde,” he said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

You can also file an anonymous report by calling Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Marchea Latonya Brooks, 40, (RIGHT) is in custody. LaTonya Thomas, 53, (LEFT) is still wanted...
Marchea Latonya Brooks, 40, (RIGHT) is in custody. LaTonya Thomas, 53, (LEFT) is still wanted in connection wtih the theft of more than $2,000 in meat at a local H-E-B.(Temple Police Department)

