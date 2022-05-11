Affidavit: Teen charged in Belton high killing previously arrested for shooting people with gel bead gun

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - An affidavit for arrest warrant obtained by KWTX reveals Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, the teenager charged in the on-campus stabbing death of Belton High School student Jose Luis Ramirez Jr., was previously charged with assault causing bodily injury after he and another boy were accused of using a projectile gun to attack people with gel beads.

The assault causing bodily injury charge was listed in jail records a few days after Allison was arrested for the May 3 murder of Ramirez Jr.

On Monday, May 9, the Bell County inmate website listed the additional charge as “assault causing bodily injury family member.”

The listed charge has since been revised to assault causing bodily injury.

According to the affidavit, on June 10, 2021, Allison and another boy drove to the H-E-B in Belton “with the sole intention to shoot people with a gel based bead projectile gun.”

The boys decided there were too many people at the H-E-B and instead decided to drive to the Grand Avenue Theater, the document states.

The boy with Allison then fired in between 15 and 20 gel beads at “five or more people” from within the car he was driving, the document states, “thus striking one person at least seven times.”

“These impacts caused pain and welps, along with marks on the body of the victim that were still visible the next day after pain relief treatments,” the affidavit reveals.

The boy then drove back again and “Caysen had his turn shooting at these same individuals,” police wrote in the affidavit, adding the boy and Allison “colluded together to commit this offense that resulted in the victim sustaining an injury and pain due to their actions.”

BACKGROUND ON BELTON HIGH SCHOOL MURDER

An arrest affidavit states Allison waived his rights against self incrimination and admitted to detectives he fatally stabbed Jose Luis Ramirez Jr., 18, during a fight in a school restroom.

Allison remains jailed at the Bell County Jail on bonds totaling $1,015,000.

The arrest affidavit filed against Allison states Belton Police arrived at the school located at 600 Lake Road on Tuesday, May 3, and found Ramirez with “large puncture wounds to his chest.”

Ramirez was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead. At the hospital, officers noticed Ramirez sustained “multiple stab and slashes injuries along his chest, back, legs and arm.”

Witnesses at the scene identified the student who stabbed Ramirez as Allison, who allegedly ran away from campus.

The affidavit states police also obtained video that allegedly shows Allison brandish a knife and stab Ramirez during a fight in the bathroom.

“Allison was later arrested and transported to the Belton Police Department where he provided police with a sworn statement he provided after being informed of his rights and waiving them,” the affidavit states.

In the statement to police, Allison allegedly admitted he “stabbed Ramirez Jr. once during a fight between them.”

Police were able to obtain a search warrant to search Allison’s home where they allegedly recovered a “folding knife covered in what they suspected was blood.”

