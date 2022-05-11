Advertisement

Man arrested after 2-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound

Detectives and the crime scene unit with the Waco Police Department are investigating a scene...
Detectives and the crime scene unit with the Waco Police Department are investigating a scene at the residence at 3501 Alta Vista.(Royden Ogletree for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police arrested Elias Espinoza Ramos for allegedly tampering with evidence after a 2-year-old girl died after suffering a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived at the residence located at 3501 Alta Vista, the child was already at the hospital receiving medical treatment.

The child would later succumb to her wounds. Police officers collected the gun “believed to be used in the shooting” and arrested Espinoza.

A police spokesperson initially said the girl shot herself in the stomach, but later said the exact cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

“I know it’s confusing but we have not confirmed if the shooting of the 2-year old was self inflicted,” Waco Police Spokesperson Cierra Shipley said, “Our detectives are working to confirm how the shooting occurred, but we have not been able to confirm if this is a self-inflicted shooting or otherwise.”

A statement released by Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian, however, appears to indicate the shooting may have been accidental.

“It is heartbreaking to watch and hear of family members mourning from gun related incidents or violence that could have been prevented,” Victorian said, “No one needs to live with the guilt or heartache of knowing that a weapon that they owned, were in possession of, or mishandled, killed or injured anyone, particularly innocent children.”

The police chief is reminding gun owners that “guns are not toys and should always be handled responsibly, and as if they are loaded. Under NO circumstance should guns be accessible to children.”

The Waco Police Department is urging all gun owners to lock, secure and safely store weapons.

“We must take ownership in protecting the lives of our loved ones from ALL gun violence,” Victorian said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco Police identify woman shot, killed overnight; shooter at large
The deadly shootout at the Waco Twin Peaks led to the unprecedented arrest of 177 people. In...
Appeals court reinstates civil rights lawsuits of dozens of bikers arrested in 2015 Twin Peaks shootout
Police officers dispatched to the store learned the suspect demanded money, threatened the bank...
FBI investigating aggravated bank robbery inside Waco Walmart
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl

Latest News

Todd Allen Wangler, 47, is the subject of a manhunt in Burleson County
Manhunt underway in Burleson County for dangerous suspect
Police express safety concern after several accidents
Officials close Belton Dam overlook after police express safety concern
File Graphic
Economists warn Central Texas to plan for inflation’s lingering effects
Belton Dam overlook closed
Officials close Belton Dam overlook after police express concern
Police standoff in the 800 block of N 32nd Street in Waco
Waco woman shot during domestic disturbance; shooter at large after SWAT clears home