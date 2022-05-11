Man arrested after 2-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police arrested Elias Espinoza Ramos for allegedly tampering with evidence after a 2-year-old girl died after suffering a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived at the residence located at 3501 Alta Vista, the child was already at the hospital receiving medical treatment.

The child would later succumb to her wounds. Police officers collected the gun “believed to be used in the shooting” and arrested Espinoza.

A police spokesperson initially said the girl shot herself in the stomach, but later said the exact cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

“I know it’s confusing but we have not confirmed if the shooting of the 2-year old was self inflicted,” Waco Police Spokesperson Cierra Shipley said, “Our detectives are working to confirm how the shooting occurred, but we have not been able to confirm if this is a self-inflicted shooting or otherwise.”

A statement released by Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian, however, appears to indicate the shooting may have been accidental.

“It is heartbreaking to watch and hear of family members mourning from gun related incidents or violence that could have been prevented,” Victorian said, “No one needs to live with the guilt or heartache of knowing that a weapon that they owned, were in possession of, or mishandled, killed or injured anyone, particularly innocent children.”

The police chief is reminding gun owners that “guns are not toys and should always be handled responsibly, and as if they are loaded. Under NO circumstance should guns be accessible to children.”

The Waco Police Department is urging all gun owners to lock, secure and safely store weapons.

“We must take ownership in protecting the lives of our loved ones from ALL gun violence,” Victorian said.

