May heat continues and is getting even hotter

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Another hot day today… and unfortunately, it’s only getting hotter. High temperatures will be closer to records each day than where they should be normally for May. That means more mid to upper 90s tomorrow, Friday, through the weekend and even next week. One silver-lining for this week will be the fact that high pressure slides somewhat to the west and allows north winds to flow in from the mid-levels of the atmosphere. That should help keep humidity from getting too zealous over the next few days. We see morning clouds with temperatures in the upper 60s/low 70s and afternoon sun with highs in the mid 90s each day, now and through the weekend.

That same upper level high that slides to the west will be coming and parking itself on top of Texas for next week, which means temperatures and humidity will be climbing. We might see our first triple digit next week and we might see several days of it. It will also keep us without rain, keeping the drought conditions going strong and lake levels dropping.

High temperatures drop ever so slightly into the mid-90s next Friday. Next week’s temperature drop stems from a potential weather pattern shift that could bring a storm system to us. Rain chances are not overly high at this time, but it’s definitely something to track with the fuel in place ahead of the system for there to be strong to severe storms.

