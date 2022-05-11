Advertisement

Missing 13-year-old girl found dead under ‘suspicious’ circumstances, police say

Suspicious death investigation is underway in Beaverton, Oregon.
Suspicious death investigation is underway in Beaverton, Oregon.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A missing 13-year-old girl was found dead under “suspicious” circumstances, the Beaverton Police said late Tuesday.

Beaverton police officers responded to the scene around 3 p.m. Tuesday. The body of Milana Li, 13, a sixth-grader, was found near the Westside Trail in Westside Linear Park, KPTV reported.

Police said Milana was last seen at her apartment around 4 p.m. Sunday evening. Milana’s mother reported her missing around 1:10 p.m. Monday, according to officers.

Aadil Mohamed saw police on scene early in the investigation

“I saw like a bevy of cops in a circle, seems like they were doing a search,” Mohamed said. “I was very surprised to see all the police here. I had to connect the dots. They were being very quiet about it all, but it was very surprising.”

Beaverton police detectives said they are investigating this case.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco Police identify woman shot, killed overnight; shooter at large
The deadly shootout at the Waco Twin Peaks led to the unprecedented arrest of 177 people. In...
Appeals court reinstates civil rights lawsuits of dozens of bikers arrested in 2015 Twin Peaks shootout
Police officers dispatched to the store learned the suspect demanded money, threatened the bank...
FBI investigating aggravated bank robbery inside Waco Walmart
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl

Latest News

Support dogs at Belton High School
Therapy dogs brought in to help students, staff at Belton High after fatal stabbing
Just as Americans gear up for summer road trips, the price of oil remains stubbornly high.
US inflation dips from 4-decade high but still causing pain
Mother and Father of Jose Luis Ramirez
Exclusive Interview: Mother of slain Temple High student opens up about her loss, search for answers
FILE - Sgt. Kevin Fowler organizes food at a food bank distribution by the Greater Cleveland...
High inflation leaves food banks struggling to meet needs
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds,...
Judge: Trump must pay $110K, meet conditions to end contempt