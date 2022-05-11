Advertisement

Reward increased for information that solves 1996 Texas cold case

Kristen Lea Wilson, 29,
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is seeking information in the 1996 slaying of Kristen Lea Wilson, 29, of Houston.

An increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible if the tip is received before the next featured cold case is announced.

A $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is routinely offered on all cases on the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website.

On Nov. 28, 1996, Wilson did not arrive at her family’s home for Thanksgiving dinner.

Her parents went to her apartment on Meadowglen Lane in southwest Houston and found the door unlocked where Wilson deceased inside.

Authorities believe Wilson’s assailant broke into her apartment before she came home, waited for her to arrive and then strangled her.

She was found partially nude, and she may have been sexually assaulted by her attacker, as well. Investigators determined that nothing was taken from her apartment. Wilson was last seen alive the day prior, on Nov. 27.

The Houston Police Department investigated the case extensively, but no leads were developed. The Texas Rangers are assisting HPD with the investigation.

During the course of the investigation, several people were cleared from suspicion, but no suspects were identified.

Anyone with details regarding the homicide is asked to come forward with information.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

All tips are anonymous. Individuals can also submit information through the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or by phone to the Missing Person Hotline at 1-800-346-3243.

