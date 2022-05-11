Advertisement

Street racing on I-14 results in wreck involving 3 vehicles; police looking for hit-and-run driver

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS Troopers on Tuesday responded to wreck involving three vehicles on IH-14 near the Clear Creek overpass.

Troopers stated a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 Black Mercedes Benz being operated by 21-year-old male from Copperas Cove was racing the driver of a Gray or Silver Audi sedan westbound on IH-14.

The vehicles collided with each other and the Mercedes Benz struck a 2007 Blue Ford Taurus being operated by a 57-year-old male from Killeen, who sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the Audi fled the scene after the crash.

Texas Highway Patrol is requesting assistance in locating and identifying the Audi which sustained right side damage and the identity of the driver.

Anyone with information on this crash please contact the Belton Highway Patrol Office at 254-831-6900.

