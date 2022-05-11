Advertisement

Teen accused of killing Iowa teacher to be tried as adult

Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has denied the request to transfer the case of a teen accused of killing a Fairfield teacher to juvenile court.

Jeremy Goodale, 17, and another teen, Willard Miller, are accused of killing Fairfield High School Spanish Teacher Nohema Graber.

Graber was reported missing on November 3, 2021. Her body was later found at Chautauqua Park. Police say she was beaten with a baseball bat.

Goodale faces charges of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

Goodale faces a separate trial from Willard Miller. Both teens are charged as adults.

Miller also had a motion to move his trial to juvenile court, but a judge has not ruled on it yet.

Attorneys for Goodale argued he was a good candidate for rehabilitative efforts. But the State argued the Iowa State Training School for Boys would only be able to hold him until his 18th birthday, limiting the amount of time available for rehabilitation for such a serious offense.

Court documents show the Judge ruled in favor of the State saying there is simply insufficient time to rehabilitate the defendant for a crime of such magnitude.

A pretrial conference for Goodale is set for August 1, and a jury trial is set for August 23.

If both teens are convicted as adults, they face life in prison without parole.

