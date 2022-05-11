Advertisement

Temple Police believe body found inside car is that of missing man

Temple Police said Dritayi Samson Lowa Jambo was last seen driving a 2017 gray Ford Focus with...
Temple Police said Dritayi Samson Lowa Jambo was last seen driving a 2017 gray Ford Focus with license plate NFP2720.(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department on Wednesday announced the body of a man found inside a vehicle is believed to be that of missing man Dritayi Jambo.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday May 10, patrol officers were dispatched to investigate a report of a non-responsive person in a vehicle in the 3500 block of SW HK Dodgen Loop.

Police said the vehicle, a gray Ford Focus belonging to Jambo, was located by the officers. The body of a man was inside the vehicle at the time.

Detectives are now investigating the death and they believe the man found inside the vehicle is, indeed, Jambo. They are awaiting confirmation from the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of death. No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco Police identify woman shot, killed overnight; shooter at large
The deadly shootout at the Waco Twin Peaks led to the unprecedented arrest of 177 people. In...
Appeals court reinstates civil rights lawsuits of dozens of bikers arrested in 2015 Twin Peaks shootout
Police officers dispatched to the store learned the suspect demanded money, threatened the bank...
FBI investigating aggravated bank robbery inside Waco Walmart
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl

Latest News

Support dogs at Belton High School
Therapy dogs brought in to help students, staff at Belton High after fatal stabbing
Mother and Father of Jose Luis Ramirez
Exclusive Interview: Mother of slain Temple High student opens up about her loss, search for answers
Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, is charged with murder for the on-campus killing of fellow schoolmate...
Affidavit: Teen charged in Belton high killing previously arrested for shooting people with gel bead gun
There are reports tonight from Lee County that a deputy has been injured by gunfire near the...
Suspect identified in Lee County shootout near Dime Box