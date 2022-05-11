Temple Police believe body found inside car is that of missing man

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department on Wednesday announced the body of a man found inside a vehicle is believed to be that of missing man Dritayi Jambo.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday May 10, patrol officers were dispatched to investigate a report of a non-responsive person in a vehicle in the 3500 block of SW HK Dodgen Loop.

Police said the vehicle, a gray Ford Focus belonging to Jambo, was located by the officers. The body of a man was inside the vehicle at the time.

Detectives are now investigating the death and they believe the man found inside the vehicle is, indeed, Jambo. They are awaiting confirmation from the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of death. No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.