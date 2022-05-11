Texas deputy, DPS trooper kill man wanted for raping child

LEE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A deputy with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper shot and killed Raul Vega Perez, a man wanted on a warrant charging sexual assault of a child.

Authorities on Tuesday, May 10, asked the public to beware of Perez, last seen in a 1986 Chevrolet pickup and considered armed and dangerous at the time.

“Perez has a warrant out of our agency for Failure to Appear/Sexual Assault of a Child and has priors for Murder and Sexual Assault,” the sheriff’s office said at the time.

Later in the evening, a deputy and state trooper located Perez near the 1000 block of Stephen F Austin Boulevard in Dime Box, Texas.

Perez allegedly entered a home as the deputy and trooper gave chase into the residence.

The sheriff’s office said Perez fired a round at the deputy.

The deputy and the trooper returned fire and Perez “was found deceased” inside the home.

The sheriff’s deputy was reportedly wounded during the shootout and airlifted for emergency medical treatment.

“On behalf of the Deputy’s family and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, we appreciate all the support and prayers during this time,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

