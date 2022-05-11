Waco man, 77, wants deferred probation after pleading guilty to child porn charges

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 77-year-old Waco man is seeking deferred probation after pleading guilty Wednesday to three counts of possession of child pornography with intent to promote.

Kent Robert Swarts pleaded guilty without the benefit of a sentencing recommendation from the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court will sentence Swarts August 3 after reviewing a background report on Swarts compiled by probation officers.

Swarts’ attorney, Rob Swanton, asked the judge to consider placing Swarts on deferred probation. The judge also has the option of placing him on regular probation or sentencing him to prison for two years up to 20 years on each of the three counts.

Swanton asked the judge during the brief plea hearing Wednesday for permission for Swarts, who is free on $45,000 bond, to attend his granddaughter’s graduation ceremony. Kelly granted the request.

Swanton declined comment Wednesday on Swarts’ case.

Agents with the Texas Attorney General’s Office Child Exploitation Unit arrested Swarts in December 2019 at his home on Jonquil Drive after Apple officials notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children through its cyber tip line that someone at that address was uploading and sharing child pornography.

According to court records, agents seized sexually explicit images of children who appeared to be around 6 to 9 years old from Swarts’ devices.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.