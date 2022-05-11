Waco Police investigating drive-by shooting that wounded elderly woman.
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officers with the Waco Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting that wounded an elderly woman Monday night.
Police received the call at about 8:14 p.m.
When officers arrived at 26th and Cole, they found the woman suffering from a gun shot wound.
Police said she was sent to a local hospital in stable condition.
The suspect remained at large Monday morning.
Officers believe it was an isolated incident.
