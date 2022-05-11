Advertisement

Waco woman shot during domestic disturbance; shooter at large after SWAT clears home

Police standoff in the 800 block of N 32nd Street in Waco
Police standoff in the 800 block of N 32nd Street in Waco(Royden Ogletree for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department’s SWAT was called to the 800 block of N 32nd Street shortly after 4:20 p.m. after a woman was shot during a domestic disturbance.

Paramedics took the woman to a nearby hospital, where she is currently listed in stable condition.

SWAT surrounded the home and used a robot and a drone to perform a sweep. The home was cleared, but the gunman was nowhere to be found.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

