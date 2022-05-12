10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: May 14 & 15

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

Chalk Waco 2022 takes over 4 city blocks in downtown Waco this weekend and features chalk murals created by local artists representing local businesses, a two-day market, fashion show, live performances and much more! Marvel at the amazing chalk artworks and support local businesses this Saturday and Sunday.

The City of Killeen in partnership with Central Texas Council of Governments will hold a Hazardous Waste Collection Event Saturday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center. The event is open to all residents of Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, Mills and San Saba Counties. Collected items (for no charge) include: fluorescent blubs/tubes, acids/other chemicals, antifreeze, petroleum products, household cleaners, used oils, pesticides/herbicides, paints, batteries

There’s a new sunflower farm in West and they are opening their doors on weekends for Sunflower Festival, now through June. There will be farm animals, slides, beeline mini ziplines, barrel train rides, sunflower photo ops & 15+ other activities for all ages!

The Beltonian Theatre was named in May 1922 making the theatre 100 years old this year! A week-long celebration wraps up this weekend with Hot Wings of Death Food Challenge Saturday at noon and a free screening of Lomesome Dove on Sunday at 2 p.m. Ticket are first come, first served.

The Mesquite Tree Festival in Coolidge is this weekend! With a King & Queen Mesquite Tree pageant, parade, booths, food, and games for all – the fun kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday and continues until the Street Dance with music by the Gordon Collier Band from 8 p.m. until midnight.

This Saturday from 9AM to 1PM the Lacy-Lakeview Fire Department will put on their first Farmer’s Market at Veterans Memorial Park. It’s sure to be a lot of fun with over 30 vendors including face painting, popcorn, snow cones, a dunking booth, and a nerf course. Plus a silent auction that benefits the fire department.

The 2nd annual Best 5K on the Brazos is Saturday morning at 8 a.m. The route is a flat, fast, and scenic course that runs along the Brazos River from the Redwood Shelter in Cameron Park. If you can’t attend this weekend, there is a virtual race option through May 22nd.

Bring your own lawn chair, blankets, food, and drinks to the free Movie in the Park! Disney’s Moana is playing in Copperas Cove City Park – gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie will start at dark.

Learn all about geocaching, a modern-day treasure hunt with technology at Mother Neff State Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Geocaching combines outdoor adventure and the use of GPS tracking and it’s fun to do alone or with family and friends. $2 for adults and kids 12 and under are free.

In the heart of downtown Marlin, The Palace Theatre is a historic movie house turned into community theater that offers stage productions and dinner theaters. It’s BYOB now but dinner and a show start at 6 p.m. The show is about workers that have been working from home for the past two years because of a global pandemic. As the pandemic subsides, the employees are asked to meet in the conference room to discuss the future of the company. While trying to develop an advertising campaign, they get stuck in the conference room and are forced to deal with each other’s personalities while trying to escape “The Conference Room.”

