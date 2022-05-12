100° Days coming in hot

High pressure remains the dominant feature in our weather pattern perpetuating our hot and dry weather for several more days. We’re still not forecasting any rain for the next nine days but there’s a hope that we’ll maybe see a cold front swing through next weekend to help drop our temperatures.

Morning temperatures in the upper 60s Friday and Saturday morning will be joined by low-to-mid 90s in the afternoon for highs. Starting on Sunday and lasting likely through at least Friday, we’re expecting to tie or break record high temperatures every single day. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 90s almost every single day with the most likely day for triple-digits coming on Thursday and Friday.

We could very well see our first triple-digit day of the year as early as Sunday but more likely once, twice, or maybe even more next week. If a cold front can sneak in next weekend, we’ll likely see a notable temperature drop for about a day or two before temperatures warm right back up again & maybe a chance for some rain....all fingers are crossed!

