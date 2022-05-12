2 arrested after rounds fired at Central Texas deputies during pursuit

GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas used an infrared unit mounted on a DPS airplane to spot and capture two fugitives who allegedly led authorities on a car chase and fired several rounds at a sheriff’s deputy.

Aaryan Amburgey, 31, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated assault against a public servant. Penny Sims, 29, is charged with evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle.

At approximately 2 a.m. on May 12, a sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle traveling south on Highway 183 outside of Goldthwaite.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Sims, allegedly refused to stop. At one point during the police pursuit, the passenger in the vehicle, later identified as Amburgey, allegedly “brandished a pistol out the window in an apparent attempt to scare away” the deputy.

“When this did not work, the passenger began shooting multiple rounds” in the direction of the deputy, authorities said. Neither the deputy nor his vehicle were struck by the gunfire.

A second deputy joined the pursuit and the suspects allegedly made an abrupt turn onto CR 410. The deputies would later find the suspect vehicle abandoned.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Texas DPS Aviation, joined the search for the fugitives.

The Forward Looking Infrared unit (FLIR) mounted on the DPS airplane helped authorities locate Amburgey hiding in the thick brush. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Several hours later, Sims was located and also taken into custody without incident.

A preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle and pistol used by the suspects were possibly stolen.

