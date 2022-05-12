Advertisement

Bomb threat made against Central Texas school

Student responsible to be disciplined
File Graphic (KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - A student at Clifton High School will be disciplined as allowed by the Clifton Independent School District code of conduct after a handwritten note with a bomb threat was turned in to school administrators by a staff member.

Clifton ISD Superintendent Andy Ball said the student responsible for writing the note was quickly located.

The Clifton Police Department helped the school district conduct a “thorough investigation” and it was determined the threat was not credible and there was no imminent threat or danger to Clifton ISD students or staff.

“Students must realize all threats will be taken seriously and investigated completely with the help of local law enforcement,” Ball said.

