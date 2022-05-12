Central Texas man dies after he is thrown out of pickup during wreck

HALLSBURG, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday identified Cannon Rush, 20, of Mart, as the man killed in a wreck Wednesday.

It happened on FM 2957 near FM 2491, north of Hallsburg, at approximately 7:00 p.m. on May 11.

DPS said the driver of a Chevrolet pickup was heading west and failed to properly negotiate a curve in the roadway, lost control of the truck, and overturned.

Rush, the driver, was ejected from the pickup. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS said the man’s family has been notified and the wreck remains under investigation.

“Do not drive beyond your limitations. Slowing down gives you more time to react and allows you more time to see what’s ahead,” a DPS spokesperson said.

