Advertisement

Dallas fuel thieves arrested by police

(Left to right) Pedro Ruiz, Alfredo Hechavarria and Lazaro Echemendiamiranda
(Left to right) Pedro Ruiz, Alfredo Hechavarria and Lazaro Echemendiamiranda(Dallas County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple suspects have been arrested in connection to multiple fuel thefts in Dallas.

The suspects drove to a gas station located in the 10400 block of Garland Road using three separate vehicles, including a modified pickup truck that had been outfitted with an external fuel tank.

The preliminary investigation determined Pedro Ruiz ,30, opened the front panel of a fuel pump and installed an electronic device designed to steal fuel.

Alfredo Hechavarria, 32, then pumped 80 gallons of stolen fuel into one of their vehicles while Lazaro Echemendiamiranda,30, and Betancourt Barco acted as “lookouts”. 

Uniformed officers then stopped and arrested the suspects.

A total of three electronic devices were found at the location including one inside the fuel pump and two additional devices inside one of the suspect vehicles.

three electronic devices were found at the location
three electronic devices were found at the location(Dallas Police Department)

All three suspects are charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Theft of a Petroleum Product and Unlawful Use of a Criminal Instrument.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Teen arrested in Belton High murder now charged with assault causing bodily injury
File Graphic (KWTX)
Police identify Waco woman struck and killed by McLennan County Sheriff’s deputy responding to call
Detectives and the crime scene unit with the Waco Police Department are investigating a scene...
Man arrested after 2-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase
Donna Crosby is known to her family as “Grandma” and it’s a fitting name because this matriarch...
Texas mother of 13, grandma of 75, and great-grandmother of 120 celebrates 90th birthday

Latest News

Gonzalo Lopez, 47
TDCJ identifies escaped inmate, manhunt continues in Leon County
Jose Luis "Joe" Ramirez Jr.
WATCH: Funeral Service for Belton High student fatally stabbed on campus
Augmented filters for Instagram have been taken off for the state of Texas by Meta, parent...
Instagram, Facebook AR filters no longer available for app users in Texas
File Graphic
Central Texas man dies after he is thrown out of pickup during wreck