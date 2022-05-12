Former Midway High, LSU baseball star joined by loved ones on day he officially became MLB player

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 2013 Midway High School graduate Kramer Robertson is enjoying his first week on a Major League Baseball roster after being called up to the big leagues by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Robertson got into the game as the Cardinals played the Orioles his first day on the roster to pinch hit for Juan Yepez, who was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the 9th Tuesday evening at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

Making it to the big leagues is a dream come true for the baseball star who had a stellar career at both Midway High School and LSU and it’s a moment his mom, former Baylor and current LSU Head Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey, said she wouldn’t miss for the world.

“You’re proud, obviously,” Mulkey said. “You’re proud as a mother and I don’t’ think many people realize there’s a lot of hard work and a lot of grinding that goes into it and he’s been in the minor leagues five years and to walk out on this field today, none of us wanted to miss it.”

Mulkey chartered a plane and brought along important people in her son’s life, including lifelong family friends Meredith and Ryan Boone, of Baton Rouge; Cheryl Gaude, who helped raise Kramer in Waco; longtime assistant Johnny Derrick; and childhood friend Joe Schwartz and his mother, Loren, the former President of the Waco Chamber of Commerce.

Kim Mulkey chartered a plane so that close friends could join her son, Kramer, on the day of his big MLB debut. (Courtesy Photo)

Robertson’s sister, Makenzie Fuller, wasn’t able to make the trip as her brother-in-law is fighting pancreatic cancer.

Former LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri, who coached Kramer during his 4-year career at LSU, also accompanied Mulkey and said to see Kramer live out his dream is extremely fulfilling.

“It means everything to me,” Mainieri told KWTX while watching Kramer at batting practice Tuesday.

“When youngsters come to college and, in this case LSU, they come as youngsters and you hope they leave as men, grown adults that are ready to take on the challenges that the world has to offer and, specifically, you hope that they can develop their baseball talents where they can play professional baseball one day and, ultimately, make it to the major leagues,” Mainieri said.

“This doesn’t happen to everybody and for what Kramer has done now to be a major league baseball player, nobody can every take that away from him.”

UPPER LEFT: Kramer with mother, Kim Mulkey and former LSU coach Paul Mainieri. UPPER RIGHT: With Loren Schwartz BOTTOM LEFT: Cheryl Gaude with Kramer. BOTTOM RIGHT: With Joe Schwartz (Courtesy Photo)

The Cardinals lost Tuesday night’s game 5-3.

They’ll play the Orioles again Wednesday and Thursday.

The Cardinal’s matchup against the Giants over the weekend will be the featured Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN.

Mulkey said she plans to stay to cheer on her son for the remainder of the week.

Kramer with mother Kim (Courtesy Photo)

