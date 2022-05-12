Grand Jury indicts Waco man on capital murder charge in killing of mother, wife

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man jailed in March after police said he admitted to killing his wife and mother with a 20-gauge shotgun was indicted Thursday.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Adam James Gorski, 37, on a capital murder charge in the March 13 deaths of his wife, Kimberly Cheney Gorski, 39, and his mother, Teresa Vise, 61.

Gorski remains in the McLennan County Jail under bonds totaling $1 million.

Waco attorney Russ Hunt, who is representing Gorski with his son, Russ Hunt Jr., said Thursday that “both the deceased were really fine people.”

“We are working diligently trying to determine what happened and why,” Hunt said.

Since Gorski’s arrest, Hunt requested that 19th State District Judge Thomas West appoint Waco psychologist Lee Carter to evaluate Gorski to see if he is mentally competent to stand trial. Carter determined that Gorski, a former pizza delivery person, is competent, Hunt said.

McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson said his office has not determined if it will seek the death penalty against Gorski. If it does not and Gorski is convicted of capital murder, he faces an automatic life sentence with no parole.

The indictment against Gorski alleges he committed capital murder by killing more than one person during a single criminal episode.

A man investigators presume was Gorski called Waco police about 10:15 p.m. March 13 to report he had shot the women at their residence at the Gemini Village Apartments, 901 Wooded Acres, according to an arrest affidavit.

The man told police he “is on a lot of medication” and had a shotgun with him. He told police the victims were lying on the floor and were not breathing, the affidavit states.

Gorski told police he needed to speak to an officer and would put the gun away “after he knows they are real.”

When officers arrived, the door was locked and no one answered. Officers forced their way inside the apartment and found one of the victims, later identified as Gorski’s mother, on the living room floor.

Vise had been shot multiple times, police said. Officers discovered the body of Gorski’s wife lying in a hallway outside the bedroom. They found Gorski in the bedroom and took him into custody, according to arrest documents.

Officers reported they found several shotgun shells on the floor under Gorski and seven more shotgun shells in his pockets, the affidavit states.

Kimberly Cheney Gorski was the daughter of the late Deputy U.S. Marshal Leon Cheney and the goddaughter of McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.