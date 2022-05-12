Advertisement

Harris County Sheriff Officer dies in crash with 18-wheeler

Harris County Sheriff's Office held cordon of honor and a police escort from Memorial Hermann...
Harris County Sheriff's Office held cordon of honor and a police escort from Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center to Montgomery County Forensic Services for Deputy Robert Adam Howard, 27.(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy has died following a crash with an 18-wheeler in the Houston area.

Robert Adam Howard, 27, passed away from injuries sustained in the crash at the Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was transported in critical condition, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Howard was an investigator in the Violent Gang Suppression Unit and is survived by his wife and two young children.

Robert Adam Howard, 27, passed away due to his injuries from a crash with an 18-wheeler on SH 249
Robert Adam Howard, 27, passed away due to his injuries from a crash with an 18-wheeler on SH 249(Courtesy Photo)

The accident occurred in the afternoon of May 11 when an wheel truck pulled over onto the left shoulder off the roadway of the 22400 block of State Highway 249 northbound.

There was also a white colored Chevrolet truck traveling northbound in the 22400 block of SH 249 in the number two lane.

A Harris County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle was traveling northbound in the number one lane in the 22400 block of SH 249 where drifted to the left and struck the back of the 18 wheel truck trailer.

The impact caused the Sheriff’s unit to rotate counter clockwise which caused the back of the Sheriff’s unit to strike the Chevrolet truck.

The crash is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division and is ongoing.

Anyone with information is to contact 713-274-7400.

