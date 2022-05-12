Heat ramps up next week

It was an exceptionally warm Mother’s Day weekend with highs in the 90s and even the triple-digits. We’ve seen the heat hang on since then but humidity values are going to dip and that means the heat may not be joined by extreme heat index values. Skies this morning are mostly clear. Although we’re expecting clouds to return around daybreak, we’re expecting mostly sunny skies to return around and after lunch time. We’re expecting late-day highs to stay well below the record of 97°, but we’re still forecasting low-to-mid 90s this afternoon. Heat index values will be very close to the actual temperatures late this afternoon, but heat index values may be in the 90s around lunch time before the actual temperature gets up that high.

We’re still not forecasting any rain for the next nine days but there’s a hope that we’ll maybe see a cold front swing through next weekend to help drop our temperatures. It’s that time of the year where cold fronts struggle to reach our area so we’ll have to see if this is a real deal front or just a mirage in the heat. Speaking of the heat, we’re going to be cranking the heat up before the front even attempts to get here. Morning temperatures in the upper 60s Friday and Saturday morning will be joined by low-to-mid 90s in the afternoon for highs. Starting on Sunday and lasting likely through at least Friday, we’re expecting to tie or break record high temperatures every single day. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 90s almost every single day with the most likely day for triple-digits coming on Thursday and Friday. If the front sneaks in, we’ll likely see a notable temperature drop for about a day or two before temperatures warm right back up again.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.