Instagram filters for Texans are no more

Augmented filters for Instagram have been taken off for the state of Texas by Meta, parent...
Augmented filters for Instagram have been taken off for the state of Texas by Meta, parent company for Facebook and Instagram.(Pexels)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Augmented filters for Instagram have been taken off for the state of Texas by Meta, parent company for Facebook and Instagram.

Meta is temporarily shutting down its AR filters and avatars in the state to prevent “meritless and distracting litigation,” as reported by CNET.

This is in part due to the February 14 lawsuit of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton who used the platform “for capturing and using the biometric data of millions of Texans without properly obtaining their informed consent to do so, in violation of Texas law.”

“The company repeatedly captured biometric identifiers without consent billions of times, in knowing violation of Texas’ Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act and the Deceptive Trade Practices Act,” said Paxton in a statement.

A similar lawsuit was done in Illinois against Clearview AI, a facial recognition company that was selling its database to private companies.

AR effects are also turned off across Messenger, Messenger Kids, Facebook and Portal in both Texas and Illinois.

