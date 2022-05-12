La Vega P.E. teacher not returning after several students became ill, hospitalized

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - The teacher of a physical education class in which several students became ill and required medical attention will “not be returning to La Vega ISD,” according to La Vega Intermediate HP Miles Principal Kristi Rizo.

The school district is investigating the allegations involving a physical education class on May 11.

Parents claim a group of girls at La Vega Intermediate were heading to their P.E. class when some of them got in trouble with their coach and were allegedly told to exercise outside while the temperature was in the 90s.

“We just did exercises non-stop and ran non-stop and he wouldn’t allow us to stop,” said Annaleigha Saldierna, 11, who claims she was not even given the opportunity to change into gym clothes.

She started to feel lightheaded and her mother soon received the call no parent wants to receive.

”Students being taken by ambulance already. They are on the stretchers. And then, to walk in and see my daughter on the floor, I was hyperventilating,” said the girl’s mother, Brandy Lopez. “She was on the floor. She was nonresponsive. They had the EKG machines hooked up to her. Her eyes were wide open.”

Lopez said Annaleigha was taken to the hospital where she was treated for heat exhaustion. The mother wants the coach to be held accountable.

”When you get up in the morning and take your kids, before going to work, you are ensuring them that they are in safe hands and you are trusting the school district to protect your children and, at this point, I feel like I was failed,” the mother said.

“I’m scared to go back to school and the school ain’t going to do nothing about it and I’m going to have to go to school with the coach that is there and I don’t want to go through this. No one should have to go through this,” said Annaleigha.

Monica Mosqueda Escobedo said she did not even find out about the incident until she picked up her daughter.

”If you are going to go work them out, let them do their warm up and then take them inside and let them finish whatever they are doing. I’m fine with that, but not to keep them out in that heat like that. That’s uncalled for,” Mosqueda said.

The parents are calling for immediate action as the district investigates.

“I was already to the point like I want the cops there. I want him arrested. I want something to happen now because this isn’t the first interaction I have had with him,” Mosqueda said.

In a statement sent to parents, Principal Rizo, said, “while we are deeply saddened that this incident occurred, we are all extremely thankful that each student was able to seen by medical professionals and released.”

“The safety and well being of our students is our top priority and we work very hard to ensure that. We are in the process of investigating all aspects of what occurred, and will be working to determine how best we can improve in the future,” the principal wrote.

