Advertisement

Lawyer: Texas man killed by police was shot in back of neck

Police say similar break-ins have been reported in the Houston area.
Police say similar break-ins have been reported in the Houston area.(KBTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney for the family of a 29-year-old Black man fatally shot last month by a Houston police officer said that an independent autopsy shows he was shot in the back of his neck.

Jalen Randle was shot April 27 as he exited a vehicle, police said. Police said he was being pursued because he was wanted on three felony warrants.

“The witnesses have said that he got out of the car and was running away. We believe the body cameras will all show it,” attorney Ben Crump said at a news conference Wednesday.

Crump called on police to immediately release the body camera footage. Police said Wednesday that the footage will be released within 30 days of the shooting but didn’t give a specific release date.

The Harris County medical examiner’s office lists Randle’s cause of death as a gunshot wound to the neck, but its full autopsy hasn’t been released.

Police say officers tried to pull over a vehicle after seeing Randle get into its passenger seat, but the driver didn’t stop till officers eventually blocked its path.

Police say Randle then exited and an officer shot him. Police say Randle was in possession of a bag with a gun in it.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco Police identify woman shot, killed overnight; shooter at large
The deadly shootout at the Waco Twin Peaks led to the unprecedented arrest of 177 people. In...
Appeals court reinstates civil rights lawsuits of dozens of bikers arrested in 2015 Twin Peaks shootout
Police officers dispatched to the store learned the suspect demanded money, threatened the bank...
FBI investigating aggravated bank robbery inside Waco Walmart
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl

Latest News

(File)
Waco firefighters respond to early morning apartment complex fire
The H-E-B on Trimmier Rd. in Killeen had empty shelves Wednesday where the baby formula was...
Central Texas moms create formula shortage group
Manhunt suspended for Todd Allen Wangler, 47, in Burleson County
Search suspended for armed and dangerous man in Burleson County
Police express safety concern after several accidents
Officials close Belton Dam overlook after police express safety concern