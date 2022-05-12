Manhunt underway in Burleson County for dangerous suspect

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities are searching for a wanted man in Burleson County who is being called “armed and dangerous.”

The search areas are along County Road 308 near Chriesman, close to the border with Milam County and around the 9400 block of County Road 333, which is a few miles north of Caldwell.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says Todd Allen Wangler, 47, is wanted from out of state. They say he is possibly on foot and armed with a gun.

If you see him, call 911 and do not approach. Wangler is believed to be dangerous.

