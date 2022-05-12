Advertisement

Manhunt underway in Burleson County for dangerous suspect

If you see him, call 911 and do not approach.
Todd Allen Wangler, 47, is the subject of a manhunt in Burleson County
Todd Allen Wangler, 47, is the subject of a manhunt in Burleson County(Burleson County Sheriff's Office)
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities are searching for a wanted man in Burleson County who is being called “armed and dangerous.”

The search areas are along County Road 308 near Chriesman, close to the border with Milam County and around the 9400 block of County Road 333, which is a few miles north of Caldwell.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says Todd Allen Wangler, 47, is wanted from out of state. They say he is possibly on foot and armed with a gun.

If you see him, call 911 and do not approach. Wangler is believed to be dangerous.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco Police identify woman shot, killed overnight; shooter at large
The deadly shootout at the Waco Twin Peaks led to the unprecedented arrest of 177 people. In...
Appeals court reinstates civil rights lawsuits of dozens of bikers arrested in 2015 Twin Peaks shootout
Police officers dispatched to the store learned the suspect demanded money, threatened the bank...
FBI investigating aggravated bank robbery inside Waco Walmart
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl

Latest News

Police express safety concern after several accidents
Officials close Belton Dam overlook after police express safety concern
File Graphic
Economists warn Central Texas to plan for inflation’s lingering effects
Belton Dam overlook closed
Officials close Belton Dam overlook after police express concern
Police standoff in the 800 block of N 32nd Street in Waco
Waco woman shot during domestic disturbance; shooter at large after SWAT clears home