TDCJ identifies escaped inmate, manhunt continues in Leon County

A shelter in place has been issued for residents in the Centerville area
Gonzalo Lopez, 47
Gonzalo Lopez, 47(Texas Department of Criminal Justice)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - One inmate has escaped after he stole a Texas Department of Criminal Justice transport bus and wrecked it about two miles west of Centerville.

TDCJ says Gonzalo Lopez, 46, assaulted a correctional officer on the transport bus and then fled from the vehicle. Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a call came in around 1:20 p.m. that a TDCJ bus crashed between US 45 and FM 39. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are currently searching for the inmate who fled in the area around Highway 7 in Leon County.

Lopez is wearing TDCJ-issued white clothing, according to the sheriff’s office.

The roadway between US 45 and FM 39 is shut down, according to DPS. A shelter-in-place alert has been issued for the Centerville area, residents are asked to report anything suspicious.

Centerville ISD is on lockdown at this time, but officials do not believe they are in any danger. School is expected to release on schedule.

