Advertisement

Nurses march in DC to honor fallen, call for changes

Nurses rally for fair wages, safe staffing environments and more. (WJLA)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hundreds of nurses from across the country were in the nation’s capital Thursday.

They’re honoring fellow nurses who’ve lost their lives and fighting for change.

They say they want fair and realistic wages, and they want to feel safe at work.

They are tired of the violence against healthcare workers, and they want a culture change to move past the biases and discrimination in the nursing profession.

Lawmakers are considering two bills that address some of those concerns.

Nurse organizations who made the trip to Capitol Hill say voicing their support is a big part of this march.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Teen arrested in Belton High murder now charged with assault causing bodily injury
File Graphic (KWTX)
Police identify Waco woman struck and killed by McLennan County Sheriff’s deputy responding to call
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase
Donna Crosby is known to her family as “Grandma” and it’s a fitting name because this matriarch...
Texas mother of 13, grandma of 75, and great-grandmother of 120 celebrates 90th birthday
File Graphic
Waco financial adviser sued by former employer for allegedly defrauding customers to the tune of $17M

Latest News

Nurses rally for fair wages, safe staffing environments and more. (WJLA)
Nurses March: Patient ratios, CEO bonuses
Jose Luis "Joe" Ramirez Jr.
WATCH LIVE: Funeral Service for Belton High student fatally stabbed on campus
Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, leads Epicenter (3), with Joel Rosario aboard, and...
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike not running in Preakness
After four days, a former Food Network contestant accused of killing her foster daughter was...
Former Food Network personality found guilty of killing foster daughter, sentenced to life in prison