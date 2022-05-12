Advertisement

Statewide gas price average soars 20 cents reaching new all-time record

By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch has announced the the state gas price has risen by 20 cents.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $4.10 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel and is $1.38 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $4.23 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $3.91 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.42, which is 17 cents more when compared to this day last week and $1.41 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Record pump prices reappeared this week due to the higher cost of crude oil from the tear of a global energy supply disruption due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine outweighs the demand concerns prompted by the impact of COVID-19 on China’s economy.

The cost of a barrel of crude oil continues to exceed $100 as the market weighs the European Union imposing possible new sanctions on Russian oil.

“Drivers filling up this week likely felt sticker shock as the price for a gallon of regular unleaded shot up 20 cents over the past week to a new record high for Texas,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Continued expensive gasoline prices have many consumers thinking about buying more fuel-efficient or alternative fuel vehicles, and the new AAA Car Guide produced by AAA’s Automotive Research Center is now available to help them assess their options.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Teen arrested in Belton High murder now charged with assault causing bodily injury
File Graphic (KWTX)
Police identify Waco woman struck and killed by McLennan County Sheriff’s deputy responding to call
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase
Donna Crosby is known to her family as “Grandma” and it’s a fitting name because this matriarch...
Texas mother of 13, grandma of 75, and great-grandmother of 120 celebrates 90th birthday
File Graphic
Waco financial adviser sued by former employer for allegedly defrauding customers to the tune of $17M

Latest News

Harris County Sheriff's Office held cordon of honor and a police escort from Memorial Hermann...
Harris County Sheriff Officer dies in crash with 18-wheeler
(File)
Waco firefighters respond to early morning apartment complex fire
Police say similar break-ins have been reported in the Houston area.
Lawyer: Texas man killed by police was shot in back of neck
The H-E-B on Trimmier Rd. in Killeen had empty shelves Wednesday where the baby formula was...
Central Texas moms create formula shortage group