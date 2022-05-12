Waco firefighters respond to early morning apartment complex fire

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department responded to a fire at a apartment complex in the early morning Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to a fire at around 5: 47 a.m. May12 at the Westchester Square Apartments in the 4500 block of West Lake Shore Drive.

At the scene, they found the fire in a laundry room of an apartment building.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

