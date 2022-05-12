Waco firefighters respond to early morning apartment complex fire
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department responded to a fire at a apartment complex in the early morning Wednesday.
Firefighters responded to a fire at around 5: 47 a.m. May12 at the Westchester Square Apartments in the 4500 block of West Lake Shore Drive.
At the scene, they found the fire in a laundry room of an apartment building.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
