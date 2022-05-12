WATCH LIVE: Funeral Service for Belton High student fatally stabbed on campus

Advertisement

Funeral Service for Belton High student fatally stabbed on campus

Jose Luis "Joe" Ramirez Jr.
Jose Luis "Joe" Ramirez Jr.(KWTX obtained permission from Family)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A funeral service is underway for Jose “Joe” Luis Ramirez Jr., 18, of Belton who passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

FUNERAL SERVICE LIVESTREAM:

Ramirez Jr. was fatally stabbed during a fight at Belton High.

He was born on September 15, 2003, to Josh and Amanda Rios in Temple.

The young man was known as a natural athlete and started playing sports at the age of only six.

He attended school at Belton High School where he played football and baseball.

“Joe was always known for being outgoing, goofy, and a class clown. Joe loved sports and especially, the Dallas Cowboys, spending time with his family, friends, and his dogs, Precious and Zeus,” an obituary states.

He is survived by his parents, Josh and Amanda Rios of Belton; his brother, Joshua Rios Jr. of Belton, his three sisters, Olyvia Ramirez, Viktoria Ramirez, and Alejandria Ramirez, all of Belton, and numerous family members and friends.

