Baylor Softball Falls to Iowa State in the First Round of the Big 12 Championship, 2-1

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor softball fell Thursday afternoon in the first round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship, 2-1, to Iowa State at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Bears and Cyclones battled tough through the game, putting up only zeros until the top of the sixth inning.

Baylor retired Iowa State in order in the first two innings, not allowing a hit until the bottom of the third. The Bears were able to string together singles in the first three innings, but no runs came across to score.

After a scoreless fourth and fifth, the Bears were able to capitalize with the go-ahead run in the sixth. After Aliyah Binford reached on a fielder’s choice, she stole second and third before coming home on a throwing error by the Cyclones.

Getting the start in the circle as well, Binford sat Iowa State down in order in the bottom of the sixth, picking up her seventh strikeout of the game.

Binford picked up her last strikeout of the game in the bottom of the seventh to put two outs on the board, but a single and a walk put runners on second and third for Iowa State. To knot the game at 1-1, a passed ball brought home the Cyclones’ first run of the game.

As the Bears headed into their fourth extra-innings game of the season, Kaci West and Taylor Strain each singled in the top of the eighth, but Strain was thrown out at home to stop the Bears from scoring a run. The Cyclones loaded the bases in the bottom half of the inning before a sacrifice fly secured their 2-1 victory in the first round of the tournament.

The Bears will look to go to the postseason during the NCAA Softball Selection Show at 5 p.m Sunday on ESPN2.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.