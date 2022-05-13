Bell County parents who need help with school supplies can now register for help

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - As the 2021-22 school year comes to a close, it may not be a bad idea to start planning for the upcoming school year, and Helping Hands Belton is spreading the word.

The organization has set up registration for its Project Apple Tree, a program that helps get school supplies for some Bell County students.

For a $5 fee per student, parents and caregivers who qualify can secure supplies for their student.

School supply registration ends on May 23, and registration to get help buying shoes is open through July 14.

The organization is also looking for people who can help sponsor the program.

”We are trying to set up our students for success at Belton ISD, at Academy and Holland ISD,” said Alicia Jallah, Helping Hand’s executive director.

“If you need financial assistance it is available, just reach out to us here at helping hands ministry.”

Get the details on how to register here.

