California man indicted in Texas for sending threatening emails to University of North Texas President

(UNT photo/file)
(UNT photo/file)(KWTX)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KWTX) -– A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a California man with federal violations.

Jeremy David Hanson, 44, has been charged him with interstate transmission of threatening communications.

Hanson is alleged to have sent a threatening email on March 3 to the President of the University of North Texas (UNT) in response to an event that happened the day before, according to the indictment. 

The day before a student protest occurred on the UNT campus following the speaking engagement of a political candidate who supported outlawing sexual reassignment surgeries for children.

“Jeremy Hanson is accused of sending numerous death threats and hate-filled messages related to the LGBTQ community, which the FBI acted swiftly to disrupt,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno.

If convicted, Hanson faces up to five years in federal prison.

