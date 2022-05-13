Advertisement

Dallas bans sale of puppies, kittens at pet stores; ordinance to cut down on puppy mills

Pet stores in Dallas will no longer be able to sell puppies and kittens due to a new ordinance to crack down on puppy mills.(JACLOU-DL from Pixabay via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (Gray News) - The Dallas City Council passed an ordinance to ban the sale of puppies and kittens in pet stores.

Animal welfare organizations proposed the Dallas Humane Pet Store Ordinance in December 2020. Advocates for the measure said they supported it to help end such sales at pet stores.

The ordinance also encourages stores to work with animal rescues and shelters to offer pets for adoption, according to supporters.

“Since January 2021, we have been working tirelessly to pass this ordinance to close the puppy mill pipeline to Dallas,” said Stacy Sutton Kerby, with the Texas Humane Legislation Network.

Organizers with the network said Dallas joins Austin, College Station, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and other Texas cities that have passed a similar ordinance.

“This ordinance will support dozens of local humane pet stores in Dallas that do not sell puppies but rather adopt puppies who desperately need loving families,” said Karen Froehlich, with the SPCA of Texas.

The city reports the ordinance will take effect in November.

“We’re proud to see that the city of Dallas is once again putting the interests of dogs and cats first,” said Ed Jamison, with Operation Kindness.

