Day One: UIL State Track and Field results

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas is well represented at the UIL State Track and Field meet.

Several athletes earned medals on the first day.

West’s Laney Kucera won a gold medal for the pole vault. Academy’s Chris Preddie took home two state titles for the triple jump and the long jump. Connally’s Jelani McDonald won the 4A boys triple jump.

Two Lake Belton athletes earned the school’s first-ever medals.

For the full results click on this link - RESULTS HERE

