Advertisement

Day One: UIL State Track and Field results

Lake Belton
Lake Belton(Lake Belton)
By Darby Brown
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas is well represented at the UIL State Track and Field meet.

Several athletes earned medals on the first day.

West’s Laney Kucera won a gold medal for the pole vault. Academy’s Chris Preddie took home two state titles for the triple jump and the long jump. Connally’s Jelani McDonald won the 4A boys triple jump.

Two Lake Belton athletes earned the school’s first-ever medals.

For the full results click on this link - RESULTS HERE

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Teen arrested in Belton High murder now charged with assault causing bodily injury
File Graphic (KWTX)
Police identify Waco woman struck and killed by McLennan County Sheriff’s deputy responding to call
Detectives and the crime scene unit with the Waco Police Department are investigating a scene...
Man arrested after 2-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound
Donna Crosby is known to her family as “Grandma” and it’s a fitting name because this matriarch...
Texas mother of 13, grandma of 75, and great-grandmother of 120 celebrates 90th birthday
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase

Latest News

Baylor softball
Baylor Softball Falls to Iowa State in the First Round of the Big 12 Championship, 2-1
This is a 2022 photo of Kramer Robertson of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. This image...
Midway High School alum Kramer Robertson now a Major League Baseball player after Cardinals pick up his contract
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas mayor believes city should be home to 2nd NFL team
McLennan Softball punches ticket to national tournament