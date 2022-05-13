Advertisement

Girl, 3, subject to exorcism at makeshift church; mother allegedly ‘strangled her multiple times’

Claudia Hernandez-Santo, 29, charged with child abuse leading to death
(left to right) Rene Hernandez-Santos, Claudia Hernandez-Santos, and Rene Trigueros Hernandez(San José Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAN JOSÉ, California (KWTX) - San José Police charged three people, including the mother, in the 2021 death of a 3-year-old girl allegedly subjected to an exorcism.

San Jose Police Officers responded at 8:12 p.m. Sept. 24, 2021 to a residence with a makeshift church located on the property in the 1000 block of South 2nd Street on the report of a child death of a 3-year-old.

First responders arrived on scene and located the victim unresponsive on the floor of the church where they began life saving measures.

The girl was subsequently transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Homicide Unit detectives began a collaborative investigation into the child’s death with the Santa Clara County DA’s Office.

During the course of the investigation, detectives identified three suspects responsible for the death of the victim: the victim’s mother, Claudia Hernandez-Santo, 29; the victim’s uncle Rene Aaron Hernandez-Santos, 19; and the victim’s grandfather, Rene Trigueros Hernandez, 59.

Claudia Hernandez-Santos, was arrested on January 31, 2022 and formally charged with child abuse leading to the death of the victim.

A video of her talking about the death of her daughter, Arely Naomi Procter Hernandez, was released on Youtube days before her arrest.

Rene Aaron Hernandez-Santos, and Rene Trigueros Hernandez were taken into custody on May 11 by the San José Police Department’s Special Operations Division, MERGE Unit, on charges of child abuse leading to the death of the victim.

“She strangled her multiple times to the point where the victim went unconscious, she stuck her hands down her throat, and continued this course of conduct for almost a full day,” deputy district attorney Rebekah Wise.

Anyone with information about this is to contact (408) 277-4166 or e-mail 3810@sanjoseca.gov or 4365@sanjoseca.gov.

