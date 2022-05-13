Good News Friday: May 13, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Big congratulations to Mikaylah Perez, from Harker Heights High School! According to U.S. representative, John Carter she is the winner of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition. As the winner, Mikaylah’s photograph, called “A Cowboy’s Treasure”, will hang in the U.S. capitol for one year.

6 Copperas Cove High School DECA members went head-to-head with more than 17,000 students from around the world at the international competition in Atlanta. Of those 16 students advanced to the state contest, and about half a dozen advanced to the International Career Development Conference.

Waco ISD wants to congratulate 38 students for graduating from McLennan Community College with their associate degrees. The Accelerate Program allows students to obtain their high school diploma and an associates degree... at the same time! Congratulations on all your hard work!

West ISD wants to recognize Kylee Schroeder-Howard. She was recently awarded a $3,000 dollar scholarship from the HOT Fair and Rodeo Scholarship Committee! Congrats Kylee, and good luck on your next chapter!

There’s a new principal at Nolan Middle School, and she has a familiar face! Marylynn Gawryszewski will lead the Mustangs. She has over 16 years to middle and high school education with Killeen ISD and believes success begins with a strong foundation with students, staff, and parents. Gawryszewski will start her new role this summer.

We also want to congratulate all of the Classroom Champions before they head off onto their next adventure. They are leaders in their communities who are setting an example in academics and sports. They are such an impressive group, and our sports team says it been an honor to tell their stories.

