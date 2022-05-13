LVMPD: Woman steals Tesla from Las Vegas resort, collides with another Tesla at charging station

UPDATE (May 17): Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released the arrest report of a woman accused of taking a Tesla and driving it to Primm before crashing into another Tesla.

Nellie Sieh, 24, faces charges of grand larceny in connection with the incident.

Police say the owner of the stolen Tesla left the valet FOB in the center console by accident while it was parked at the Excalibur. An Excalibur employee saw her get into the Tesla and drive away, the report said.

The owner of the Tesla tracked the car on his phone and gave police its location. The report said police tracked it to a charging station in Primm. When police pulled up, Sieh reportedly backed the Tesla into another Tesla.

Sieh told police she didn’t know how she got the key but had one in her hand. Sieh told police she had received medication in April and believed she was having an allergic reaction to it, the report said. Sieh also said she was traveling to California for an interview.

ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is assisting Nevada State Police in Primm after a woman allegedly stole a vehicle then took it for a joyride until police caught up with her near the stateline.

LVMPD said around 1:30 a.m. a Tesla was stolen from Excalibur parking lot. The owner was able to remotely track it to a charging station in Primm.

NHP arrived and detained the woman, but not before she crashed into another Tesla while attempting to flee resulting in major damage to the victim’s vehicle that was charging at the time, according to police.

The suspect was identified as Nellie Valerie Sieh, 24, according to court and jail records. She faces a charge of grand larceny of a vehicle and is being held on a $5,000 bond, jail records show.

Picture shows woman being arrested after stealing custom Tesla at Las Vegas resort (Justin @plusfox_)

No injuries were reported and no traffic was affected.

Sieh’s first court appearance was set for Saturday morning.

